Calif. Irrigation District Loses Bid To Join River Ceremony Suit

By Caleb Symons (May 17, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit over the U.S. government's refusal to release water for a Yurok Tribe river ceremony during drought conditions in 2020 will proceed without a local irrigation district, which a federal judge in California found Monday sought to litigate issues beyond the scope of that case. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said the Klamath Irrigation District's intervention bid would have broadly implicated the northern California tribe's water rights, even as the tribe wants only to ensure the government provides enough water for its biennial ceremony. Federal officials are still negotiating a possible settlement with the Yurok Tribe,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS