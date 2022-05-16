Calif.'s 'Women On Boards' Law Struck Down After Bench Trial

By Craig Clough (May 16, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A California state court judge has issued a bench trial verdict holding that a state law requiring publicly held corporations to place a minimum number of women on their boards violates the Golden State's constitution, finding the landmark measure runs afoul of its equal protection clause prohibiting sex discrimination. The ruling Friday from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis delivered a victory for the conservative legal group Judicial Watch, which sued on behalf of three taxpayers and challenged the law during a bench trial that spanned from late 2021 into 2022. The judge said the state failed to carry its...

