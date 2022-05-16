Taiwanese Co. Says It Won't Arbitrate Fisch Sigler Fee Dispute

By Caroline Simson (May 16, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Taiwanese manufacturer of smartphone camera lenses is pressing a D.C. federal court to quash arbitration initiated by intellectual property boutique Fisch Sigler LLP seeking millions in additional fees for its work on a "meandering, inconclusive" and expensive patent lawsuit that settled last year. Largan Precision Co. Ltd. told the court in the lawsuit filed May 10 that it never gave its informed consent to arbitrate the dispute with Fisch Sigler, which is set to be heard by the D.C. Bar Attorney/Client Arbitration Board, or the ACAB. The company noted that while the D.C. Court of Appeals requires any attorney who...

