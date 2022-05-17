Chinese Co. Sues DivX To Nix $65M Arb. Bid In Breach Fight

By Gina Kim (May 17, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Chinese electronics company Top Victory Investments sued DivX in California federal court on Monday to block its arbitration bid seeking more than $65 million in a license breach fight, asserting the agreements don't have an arbitration clause, and DivX isn't a party to any of them anyway. In a 15-page complaint seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, Top Victory Investments Ltd. alleges that DivX LLC, a San Diego-based software development company focusing on building technology for high-quality video playbacks in 4K, has no contractual right to arbitrate any of its purported contract breach claims arising from three license agreements executed between 2012...

