Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chinese Co. Sues DivX To Nix $65M Arb. Bid In Breach Fight

By Gina Kim (May 17, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Chinese electronics company Top Victory Investments sued DivX in California federal court on Monday to block its arbitration bid seeking more than $65 million in a license breach fight, asserting the agreements don't have an arbitration clause, and DivX isn't a party to any of them anyway.

In a 15-page complaint seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, Top Victory Investments Ltd. alleges that DivX LLC, a San Diego-based software development company focusing on building technology for high-quality video playbacks in 4K, has no contractual right to arbitrate any of its purported contract breach claims arising from three license agreements executed between 2012...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!