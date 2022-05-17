Yale New Haven Health Atty Joins Dana-Farber As GC

By Michele Gorman (May 17, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- A former Yale New Haven Health attorney who has spent her legal career working with clients in health care is set to arrive next month as the new general counsel at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Beginning June 1, Jennifer Willcox will start in her role as senior vice president, general counsel and chief governance officer at the Boston-based cancer hospital, according to an announcement Monday. She replaces John Ryan, who is now in-house at Temple University Health System. "I am thrilled to join Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and honored I've been asked to lead a team of such high-performing and committed lawyers," Willcox...

