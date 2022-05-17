Claims Court Backs Air Force's Exclusion Of Bid Over Error

By Rae Ann Varona (May 17, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- An incumbent Air Force contractor can't vie for a successive multimillion-dollar contract to support ground equipment projects after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims found that the service branch wasn't obliged to accept a bid with a data-entry error. Federal Claims Judge David A. Tapp rejected The Bionetics Corp.'s protest that the company should have been allowed to correct what it said was an immaterial data-entry error over its proposed labor rates. Instead, he ruled that the Air Force has discretion under the Administrative Procedure Act not to allow Bionetics to correct its error because the mistake actually concerned a material...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS