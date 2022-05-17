Enviro Groups Sue Over Biofuel Plant Expansion

By Clark Mindock (May 17, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Environmental justice and advocacy groups are pushing back against approvals for a biofuel refinery expansion in Los Angeles County, which they say would bake in historic fossil fuel harms that directly affect local minority and low-income communities. That violates the California Environmental Quality Act and allows permit applicant Altair Paramount LLC to go forward with its "attempt to squeeze profits" out of nearly century-old oil refinery infrastructure that is simply being repurposed from fossil fuel uses to biofuels that will continue to pollute nearby communities, including schools, the groups said. "This project ignores the dangers of dirty infrastructure our communities know...

