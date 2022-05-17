Digital Security Co. Fights To Revive Chipmaker Cartel Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 17, 2022, 1:56 PM BST) -- A digital security company urged an appeals court on Tuesday to allow it to sue two computer chipmakers for fixing prices, arguing that the clock did not begin ticking for it to take the action until antitrust authorities fined the cartel members. Gemalto Holding has told the Court of Appeal that it should toss out a ruling that the digital security company had waited too long to seek damages from two computer chipmakers. (iStock.com/jiefeng jiang) Gemalto Holding NV told the Court of Appeal that it should toss out a ruling that it had waited too long to seek damages from computer...

