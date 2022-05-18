Investment Banker Loses Suit To Force Bonus Payout

By Adele Redmond (May 18, 2022, 3:42 PM BST) -- A wealth management company does not have to pay millions of pounds in bonuses to an unfairly sacked director as a London judge ruled that a promise from its chief executive could not be relied upon. Bruce Carr QC, sitting as a High Court judge, dismissed claims by Colin Christie, an investment banker, against Canaccord Genuity Ltd. on Monday. He said that "subtle but significant" distinctions in how the retention award was discussed suggested it had not been set in stone. The Employment Tribunal had awarded Christie more than £82,500 ($102,200) after Canaccord — which acquired his former employer, Hawkpoint Partners...

