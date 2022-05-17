Gov't Targets 'Privilege' Of Clinton-Linked Atty In Trial Opener

By Justin Wise (May 17, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann's criminal trial kicked off Tuesday with federal prosecutors painting the former attorney to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign as a well-heeled Washington, D.C., insider with the "privilege" to try to use the FBI as a political tool during the 2016 campaign. Lawyer Michael Sussmann is shown Monday outside the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., where his criminal trial is taking place. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Special counsel John Durham's team targeted Sussmann's connections at the upper echelons of law enforcement, claiming he used his profile as a "high-powered lawyer" to dupe the FBI about whom he was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS