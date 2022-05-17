Judge Says Cos. Don't Have To Cover Gender Transition Care

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 17, 2022, 11:09 AM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge barred the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Health and Human Services from requiring Christian employers and health care providers to cover gender transition surgery, siding with a religious group that said the government's interpretation of discrimination law conflicts with its beliefs. A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the EEOC and HHS from requiring the Christian Employers Alliance's members to provide health coverage for gender transition services. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) U.S. District Judge Daniel M. Traynor granted the Christian Employers Alliance's motion for a preliminary injunction in an order...

