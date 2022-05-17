Hawkins Parnell Adds Ex-Drew Eckl Atty In Atlanta

By Emily Sides (May 17, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP has grown its Atlanta presence by adding a former Drew Eckl & Farnham LLP attorney to advise clients in transportation, product liability and other legal matters. Allison M. Escott joins Hawkins Parnell as a partner with more than 15 years of defense work under her belt, the firm said in announcing the hire last week. Escott told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that her previous relationship with Atlanta-based Hawkins Parnell partner Martin Levinson, and what she'd heard was the "exceptional" reputation of senior partner Warner Fox, had helped to draw her to the firm. "The prospect of...

