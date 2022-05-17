Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Customers Ask 7th Circ. To Revive Suits Over ComEd Bribery

By Celeste Bott (May 17, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Counsel for customers seeking to revive federal racketeering claims against Commonwealth Edison told the Seventh Circuit Tuesday that their allegations that the powerful former Illinois house speaker was a "gatekeeper" deciding what bills passed or didn't pass was enough to survive dismissal, as the utility has already admitted to bribing him.

Proposed classes of customers in three consolidated cases are challenging a district court's finding that there were several moving parts underlying the passage of energy regulation favorable to the utility in the wake of the alleged bribery of ex-Speaker Michael Madigan — which they assert led to them paying higher...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!