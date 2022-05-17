Customers Ask 7th Circ. To Revive Suits Over ComEd Bribery

By Celeste Bott (May 17, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Counsel for customers seeking to revive federal racketeering claims against Commonwealth Edison told the Seventh Circuit Tuesday that their allegations that the powerful former Illinois house speaker was a "gatekeeper" deciding what bills passed or didn't pass was enough to survive dismissal, as the utility has already admitted to bribing him. Proposed classes of customers in three consolidated cases are challenging a district court's finding that there were several moving parts underlying the passage of energy regulation favorable to the utility in the wake of the alleged bribery of ex-Speaker Michael Madigan — which they assert led to them paying higher...

