Ex-NFLers Win Restitution Cutbacks In Benefits Fraud Case

By Max Jaeger (May 17, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Monday revised the government's "unduly complicated" restitution scheme for a group of former NFL players convicted in a multimillion-dollar health care fraud. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell reduced the alleged ringleaders' obligations and eliminated the defendants' responsibility to pay restitution for uncharged co-conspirators in the sprawling case. "The court wishes to see the victim made whole, and nothing in this order should be construed as precluding attempts to accomplish that by other legal means," Judge Caldwell wrote in an order. "However, the court has determined that it would unduly complicate restitution to maintain joint...

