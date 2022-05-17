Pa. Welders Get Bus-Ride OT Suit Sent Back To State Court

By Matthew Santoni (May 17, 2022, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of welders working on a Shell petrochemical plant outside Pittsburgh will have their lawsuit seeking pay for time being shuttled between the construction site and off-site parking sent back to Pennsylvania state court, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Jurisdictional discovery brought proposed lead plaintiffs George Hooks and Jerome Dowe, along with defendants Great American Welding Co. LLC and Riley Power Group LLC, to the conclusion that the suit belonged in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, according to a consent motion filed Monday and approved by U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV Tuesday. "The parties, by...

