NYC Survey Shows Vacant Units Out Of Reach For Tenants

By Grace Dixon (May 17, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A New York City housing survey unveiled Tuesday revealed an "extreme" deficit of empty low-cost housing stock, with vacant units concentrated in price ranges unaffordable for most tenants, ahead of a June vote that could finalize a rent hike for approximately a million units. The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development reported in its triennial Housing and Vacancy Survey that 4.54% of housing units citywide are vacant, falling just shy of a 5% threshold that would end New York's "housing emergency" declaration and upend rent regulation in the city. Although the vacancy rate was notably steeper than prior...

