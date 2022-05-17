Biz Owner Who Beat Wage-Fixing Rap Wants Full Acquittal

By Ivan Moreno (May 17, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a physical therapist staffing company acquitted in a landmark wage-fixing case asked a Texas federal court Monday to toss his sole conviction for allegedly obstructing the government's investigation, arguing jurors may not have been unanimous on that count. Neeraj Jindal argued in his motion that prosecutors overloaded jurors "with a 'grab bag' of dozens, if not hundreds, of statements and omissions that Mr. Jindal allegedly made" to the Federal Trade Commission when he was under investigation in 2017. Jindal said the jury instructions and verdict form lacked references to particular false or misleading statements that were the...

