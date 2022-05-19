Texas-Based Malone Frost Unveils New Fla. Outpost

By Madison Arnold (May 19, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Dallas-based Malone Frost Martin PLLC has ventured into Florida with a new satellite office location in Jacksonville with the addition of a senior associate attorney who will head up the new shop. The industry defense and compliance law firm announced that Chelsey Pankratz, who joined Malone Frost from the Davis Law Firm in Jacksonville, was selected to open the Florida branch. She has experience representing accounts receivable management companies, or ARM, in the areas of defense and compliance. "We have been wanting to open a Florida office for a long time, and we found the right fit with Chelsey," Malone Frost...

