Greenberg Traurig Guides Link Logistics On $76M NYC Buy

By Faith Williams (May 17, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Real estate logistics company Link Logistics has purchased a $75.75 million commercial building in New York City from BNS Real Estate with the help of Greenberg Traurig LLP, according to documents made public on Tuesday. The deal was for the industrial property at 1170 Commerce Ave. in the Bronx, west of the Hutchinson River Parkway and Westchester Creek. The property is over 100,000 square feet. Link Logistics was represented in the deal by Andrew Towbin of Greenberg Traurig, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. BNS Real Estate, a real estate investment and asset management company, has...

