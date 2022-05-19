Ga. Atty Surrenders License Over Issue With $250K Settlement

By Kelcey Caulder (May 19, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has effectively disbarred an Atlanta-area litigator with a "substantial disciplinary history" who surrendered his law license after a client complained he failed to turn over a $250,000 settlement in a personal injury case. David J. Farnham of Farnham Law Firm surrendered his law license rather than respond to a formal complaint against him over the settlement matter, according to the court's Wednesday order accepting the license surrender. Farnham admitted to depositing an insurance settlement for the client's minor daughter into his trust account, then failing to file necessary paperwork to turn over the money or respond to...

