School Bus Co. Says Former Client, Rival Poaching Drivers

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 17, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania bus company claiming a Pittsburgh-area school district terminated their contract in favor of a competitor for the upcoming school year has asked a state court to stop the district's alleged solicitation of the outgoing company's drivers to work for the new bus company, Pennsylvania Coach Lines alleged that after the McKeesport Area School District decided to switch to Krise Transportation Inc. for busing services, the district handed out flyers to Pennsylvania Coach's drivers at the schools they serviced, trying to get them to stay with the school district by moving to Krise. The company asked the Allegheny County Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS