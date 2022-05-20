Neal Gerber Adds Benefits Partner From Reed Smith

By Patrick Hoff (May 20, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT) -- Chicago-based Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP added a Reed Smith LLP lawyer, who formerly chaired a practice group at Polsinelli PC, to its employee benefits and executive compensation team. Andrew Douglass spent over three years at Reed Smith LLP after a five-year stint as chair of Polsinelli's benefits and executive compensation group. Douglass told Law360 that what attracted him to Neal Gerber, which announced the move Monday, was its reputation as having a tight-knit culture. "The atmosphere is one very much of being very supportive and collegial toward one another," Douglass said. "I think that provides an opportunity to really get...

