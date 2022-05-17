Cable Cos. Warn Against 'Heavy-Handed' Redlining Regs

By Christopher Cole (May 17, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Telecom industry players cautioned the Federal Communications Commission not to attempt "heavy-handed" regulation under an equal access law as it deals with unlawful discrimination in broadband deployment. The FCC, with encouragement from digital equality groups, opened a wide-ranging inquiry several weeks ago into how the agency can prevent so-called redlining in the high-speed marketplace based on factors such as income and neighborhood demographics. Comments are now flowing into the FCC from groups with various goals. The cable, phone and broadband industries said they want to guarantee equality, but the FCC lacks evidence that providers have purposely discriminated. Congress recently gave the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS