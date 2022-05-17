Hospitals Rally Around Drug Discounts In Pharma Fight

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 17, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Five hospital groups threw their support behind a federal drug-discounting program being challenged by Sanofi-Aventis and Novo Nordisk, telling the Third Circuit in an amicus brief Tuesday that the pharmaceutical giants can afford what has become an "indispensable lifeline" for healthcare providers. The filing by the hospital associations is the latest development in the two pharmaceutical companies' challenge to the Public Health Service Act's 340B program as well as violation letters they received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for allegedly creating policies to curb healthcare providers' use of the program. "While the discounts required by the 340B...

