Crescent Petroleum Says Iran Oil Co. Still Owes $2.4B Award

By Caroline Simson (May 17, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Crescent Petroleum is asking a D.C. federal court to enforce a $2.43 billion arbitral award it won after Iran's state-owned oil company failed to deliver "even a single molecule" of natural gas due under a purchasing contract, saying the award is binding despite ongoing challenges in England. The United Arab Emirates-based company and its subsidiary, Crescent Gas, told the court that it still hasn't received a penny of the award from National Iranian Oil Co. despite orders from a tribunal that it was to be paid by the end of 2021. The underlying dispute stems from NIO's alleged failure to live...

