DOL Chief Walsh Backs Immigration Reform To Fill Open Jobs

By Mike LaSusa (May 17, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh urged Congress on Tuesday to work on reforming the U.S. immigration system with an eye toward alleviating labor shortages affecting many sectors of the economy. Walsh said programs that bring in foreign workers on a temporary basis aren't sufficient to meet businesses' demand for labor, and he urged lawmakers to pursue a broad overhaul of U.S. immigration laws, including those governing employment-based immigration. "Talk to your employers in your districts," Walsh told members of the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. "Big companies need it. Small companies need it." At the same time, Walsh sounded...

