Mastercard Loses Bid To Appeal Expanded Class Action

By Silvia Martelli (May 18, 2022, 12:15 PM BST) -- A competition tribunal has refused to let Mastercard challenge a decision that added three million people no longer alive into a £14 billion ($17.3 billion) collective action against the credit card giant over interchange fees. The Competition Appeal Tribunal said on Friday that Mastercard's grounds of appeal have "no real prospect of success" at overturning its ruling from March. It ruled then that people who were alive when the claim was filed in 2016 can be part of the class of 46 million people who sued Mastercard Inc. for paying higher prices in shops between 1992 and 2008 because of excessive swipe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS