Consumer Group Gets OK For £480M Qualcomm Class Action

By Matthew Perlman (May 17, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A British consumer group won permission Tuesday to represent millions of phone buyers seeking £480 million ($599 million) from Qualcomm over its chip licensing practices, as a tribunal accepted the group's calculation of harm for the purpose of certifying a class. The U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal issued a judgment granting an application from nonprofit Consumers' Association, also known as Which, for a collective proceeding order against Qualcomm Inc. The order allows the consumer group to represent 29 million consumers in litigation alleging that they overpaid for Apple and Samsung smartphones because Qualcomm abused its dominance by overcharging the manufacturers for patent...

