Holland & Knight Joins Fla. Real Estate Boom, Adds Partner

By Jack Rodgers (May 19, 2022, 12:29 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added the former director and counsel of a West Palm Beach real estate management company as a partner. Kathryn Goldberger joins Holland & Knight after serving in a leadership capacity for Westbrook Partners since 2018. The firm said she will join its real estate section and will focus on representing capital investors, developers and other agencies and institutions on joint venture transactions. Joe Guay, who leads the firm's real estate practice, said in a statement May 17 the firm was looking forward to expanding its services with Goldberger's practice. He noted Goldberger's experience at Westbrook Partners,...

