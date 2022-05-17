SEC May Ink New Reg BI Guidance Amid Digital Trading Boom

By Al Barbarino (May 17, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff could soon publish more guidance related to the landmark Regulation Best Interest, agency Chair Gary Gensler said Tuesday as he called for stronger investor protections around online brokerages and cryptocurrencies. In prepared remarks at a securities industry event, Gensler talked about the "blurring" that has occurred between traditional investment advisers and online brokerages, which have come under fire in recent years for nudging investors to commit to investments through various digital tactics. As these online platforms have proliferated, in some cases making what could be considered investment "recommendations" through so-called digital engagement practices, or DEPs, they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS