Mass. Court Says Severe Allergic Reaction Suit Is Med Mal

By Y. Peter Kang (May 17, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appellate panel on Tuesday reversed a trial court's determination that a suit accusing a hospital of causing a patient's severe allergic reaction can be categorized as ordinary negligence, saying because medical judgment was at issue the claims are medical malpractice. In a published opinion, a three-judge Appeals Court panel overturned a Middlesex County judge's finding that Emily Lane did not have to have her case first reviewed by a medical malpractice tribunal because the claims consisted of ordinary negligence. In Massachusetts, all medical malpractice suits are required to be reviewed by a tribunal, and their advisory opinion is admissible...

