Gibson Dunn Boosts Silicon Valley Chops With Cooley Hire

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 18, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has hired a 20-year veteran of Silicon Valley securities litigation practice who joins its partnership from Cooley LLP, the firm has announced. Attorney Jessica Valenzuela started Monday as a partner in Gibson Dunn's Palo Alto office, where she will lend her expertise to the firm's growing Bay Area securities team. "I have been a litigator in Silicon Valley for 20 years, so what I bring to Gibson is knowledge of the industry in this space, and I've worked mostly with tech and life sciences and biotech companies, and my expertise really is in advising innovators and...

