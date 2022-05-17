'Borat' Star Ends $9M IP Suit Over Cannabis Billboard

By Brian Dowling (May 17, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen has agreed to dismiss his $9 million lawsuit against a Massachusetts cannabis cultivation and retail business that plastered the character's image on a billboard without permission, according to a Tuesday filing. The filing from Baron Cohen's attorneys and counsel for Solar Therapeutics Inc. and its chief executive Edward Dow III said the parties have agreed to dismiss the suit before U.S. District Judge Denise L. Casper for good. No settlement is mentioned in the court papers, and counsel for the parties were not immediately available for comment Tuesday. Baron Cohen claimed Solar violated the copyrights he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS