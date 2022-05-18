Marriott Identifies 'Tangled Web' Of 10 Cos. In Robocall Suit

By Joyce Hanson (May 18, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Marriott has amended a trademark infringement suit in Virginia federal court claiming that a network of intertwined companies has abused the hotel giant's brand name by running a deceptive robocall scheme, saying it has identified 10 entities responsible for the fraudulent calls. The new Tuesday filing names the unknown "John Doe" perpetrators from Marriott International Inc.'s original lawsuit, calling them a "tangled web" of timeshare resorts and groups, timeshare exchange companies, marketing organizations, and service providers who helped themselves to the Marriott name without the company's permission while telemarketing promotions via fraudulent robocalls. "Because consumers are confused as to the origin of the...

