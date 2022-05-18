Nestle Accused Of Falsely Claiming Drink Helps Diabetics

By Gina Kim (May 18, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Nestle Healthcare Nutrition customers have hit the company with a proposed false advertising class action in New Jersey federal court, accusing the nutritional science arm of the food and beverage conglomerate of deceptively marketing to consumers that its "Boost-brand Glucose Control" drinks help diabetic patients maintain their blood sugar levels. Nestle was hit with a proposed class action on Monday in New Jersey federal court alleging the company falsely advertises that its Boost Glucose Control nutritional drinks will help diabetic consumers control their blood sugar levels. (Court Documents) New Jersey resident and plaintiff Steven Owen contended in a proposed class action...

