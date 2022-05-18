Mo. Panel Tosses Zurich's Appeal Of $21M Arbitration Award

By Shane Dilworth (May 18, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appellate court refused to entertain Zurich American Insurance Co.'s challenge to a $21 million arbitration award in a dispute over injuries stemming from a crash between a tractor trailer and an Uber driver, finding that the insurer was not a party to the action. The three-judge panel said in Tuesday's ruling that the insurer did not successfully intervene in the action when filing a request two days after a trial court judge entered judgment that affirmed damages awarded to Thomas Yuncker and Christopher Gutierrez. A Missouri appeals court found that insurer Zurich was not a party to a $21 million...

