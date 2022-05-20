DocuSign GC Moves To Databricks As Legal Chief

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 20, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT) -- California-based data analytics company Databricks has welcomed its new senior vice president and general counsel from DocuSign. Trâm Phi, who was senior vice president and general counsel at DocuSign, will join the Databricks' executive leadership team, saying in a statement on Thursday that she is excited to step into the world of harnessing data. "The innovative spirit at Databricks is inspiring, and I am thrilled to be joining a pioneering company that's addressing the challenges and opportunities stemming from the proliferation of data," Phi said. "Being part of this team as we help our customers harness data in a meaningful way —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS