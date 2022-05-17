US, Vietnam Still Searching For Answers In Fish Duty Fight

By Alex Lawson (May 17, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. is still angling to resolve Vietnam's World Trade Organization complaint over duties on its frozen fish filets as the panel hearing the dispute once again delayed its work, according to a WTO filing published Tuesday. Vietnam first brought a WTO complaint against the U.S. in 2018, alleging that Washington had badly miscalculated anti-dumping duties on its frozen fish. The panel formed to hear the case has since delayed its decision on several occasions. That continued with Tuesday's notification, which said both countries "still remained engaged in discussions with respect to the resolution of this dispute." The most recent suspension...

