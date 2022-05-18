Bank Fights To Force $211M Ugandan Fraud Suit Out Of UK

By Sophia Dourou (May 18, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- A Ugandan bank told a court on Wednesday that it did not have jurisdiction to resolve a $211 million lawsuit accusing the lender of fraudulently seeking to take over a rival. Joe Smouha, counsel for DFCU Bank Ltd., told the High Court that it wasn't a matter that could be tried in the English courts, because the dispute involved Ugandan parties and had "no international elements." Uganda's Crane Bank Ltd. and half a dozen shareholders are accusing DFCU, its executives and four development finance institutions of taking part in a fraudulent scheme to buy the lender's assets in January 2017 as...

