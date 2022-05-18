Naturgy Invests $277M In Its First US Solar Plant

By Faith Williams (May 18, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Spanish utilities company Naturgy announced Monday construction is beginning on a €264 million ($277 million) photovoltaic plant in Texas, the company's first project in the United States. Construction for the 7 Volts Solar Ranch photovoltaic plant has begun in Fayette County with plans for operation to begin at the end 2023, according to the press release. The plant will have an installed capacity of 300 megawatts and will cover more than 800 hectares (about 2,000 acres), the statement said. The facility will consist of about 555,600 photovoltaic modules generating 560 GWh of electricity per year. The company said its strategic location,...

