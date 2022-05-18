Green Flight Biz Buys Airline, Inks $1.42B SPAC Merger

By Charlie Innis (May 18, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Electric-powered aircraft maker Surf Air Mobility and commuter airline Southern Airways will join forces and go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company at a $1.42 billion valuation, the trio announced Wednesday. The pair of concurrent deals will see Surf Air Mobility acquire Southern Airways Corp. and merge with Tuscan Holdings Corp. II, the SPAC. The deal will see Surf Air Mobility grab $467 million in cash proceeds, which includes committed capital from investors such as iHeartMedia and Partners for Growth. The combined company is expected to be worth $1.42 billion in equity. The purchase price for Southern...

