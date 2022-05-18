Retail Tech Patent Narrowly Survives Another PTAB Review

By Jasmin Jackson (May 18, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- In a decision on remand from the Federal Circuit, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has again upheld a single claim in a mystery shopper patent, finding that McDonald's, Boston Market and other retailers still failed to show the technology is obvious. A three-judge panel said in a decision issued Tuesday that it would not invalidate the claim in Fall Line Patents LLC's patent challenged by a slew of eateries and entertainment companies, also including Papa John's USA Inc. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. According to the decision, the patent claim, which describes software that can track retail orders, is not...

