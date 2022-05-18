Firm Wants 2nd Shot At NJ Bank Over $1.4M Hacking Scam

By Katryna Perera (May 18, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A commercial real estate financing firm asked a New Jersey federal judge Tuesday to reconsider his decision to dismiss a suit alleging that the lax security measures of a local bank caused it to wrongfully process nearly $1.4 million in fraudulent wire transfers between the real estate firm and a foreign entity as part of a hacking scheme. Harborview Capital Partners LLC filed a motion for reconsideration, arguing that the court's finding that the disputed transfers were not "unauthorized" did not address Harborview's allegations that the transfers directly resulted from Cross River Bank's failures. Harborview further argued that its common law claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS