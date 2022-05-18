Andreessen Horowitz Unveils $600M Gaming Fund

By Tom Zanki (May 18, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz announced plans Wednesday for its first-ever $600 million fund dedicated to gaming startups, as the firm hopes to tap into the wider world of virtual reality and so-called Web3 technology. The Silicon Valley firm, known as a16z, describes gaming as an industry that has undergone a "radical transformation," evolving from packaged entertainment to online communities that more resemble social networks. Its new fund is called Games Fund One. "Having been investors in this space for more than a decade, it's clear to us the industry has entered a new era, and there is no better time...

