NYC Bar Elects Jenner & Block Litigator To Be President

By Sarah Martinson (May 18, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The New York City Bar Association said Wednesday that a media and entertainment litigator and co-chair of Jenner & Block LLP's trademark, advertising and unfair competition practice has been elected to be its next president. Susan J. Kohlmann will replace Sheila Boston, an Arnold & Porter partner and the first woman of color to serve as president of the New York City Bar Association. The association also announced who has been elected to the positions of vice president, secretary, treasurer, chair and board of directors. Foley Hoag LLP partner Harlan Levy, Latham & Watkins LLP of counsel and former judge Jonathan...

