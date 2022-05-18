Ex-Nooksack Citizen Asks Justices To Hear Bad Faith Claims

By Caleb Symons (May 18, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A former member of the Nooksack Indian Tribe has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to establish federal jurisdiction over her habeas petition in tribal court, where she claims a clerk is purposely stalling that request, forcing her to appear at dozens of hearings in recent years. Elile Adams, who has renounced her Nooksack citizenship, urged the justices Friday to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision from earlier this year finding the case belongs in tribal court because Adams hadn't shown bad faith on the part of Nooksack judges overseeing her legal proceedings. That ruling created a split in the appellate system over whether nonfederal defendants...

