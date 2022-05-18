Conn. Bar Loses Stay Bid In Virus Coverage Suit With AIG Unit

By Ben Zigterman (May 18, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge declined to put a Constitution State bar's COVID-19 coverage suit against an AIG unit on hold while the state's high court considers two such cases. SKM Restaurants Inc., which owns a bar called Toad's Place in New Haven, Connecticut, had argued that its suit against Lexington Insurance Co. could benefit from guidance from the state's Supreme Court, but U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley said Tuesday that the benefit of a stay isn't clear. A Connecticut federal judge declined to stay a bar's bid for pandemic coverage from an AIG unit until the state's high court decides two...

