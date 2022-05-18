Texas Court Says Med Mal Defense Attys Owed Fees, Costs

By Y. Peter Kang (May 18, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court ruled Wednesday that a health care provider sued for malpractice is owed attorney fees and costs and found that the trial court erred by not tossing the case entirely due to the lack of a medical expert's opinion. A three-judge panel for the Fourth Court of Appeals reversed a Bexar County judge's dismissal without prejudice in a suit accusing Dr. Jordan Jude, a neurosurgeon, and Neurological Associates of San Antonio PA of negligently performing a surgery on patient Aracelli Torres in the spring of 2018, which purportedly caused pain and suffering and permanent disfigurement and required additional...

