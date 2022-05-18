BT Ruling Shows CAT Power To Steer UK Consumer Actions

By Christopher Crosby (May 18, 2022, 4:23 PM BST) -- A win by consumers over BT that allows them to forge ahead with a £589 million ($726 million) class action has strengthened a specialist competition tribunal's largely unfettered power to shape the future of the U.K.'s regime, attorneys say. The powers of the specialist competition tribunal to shape Britain's class action regime has been boosted by a consumer victory over BT, lawyers say. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Findings by the Court of Appeal that a 2.3 million-person strong class action could proceed on an opt-out basis without landline customers having to actively sign up to the lawsuit has ensured the Competition Appeal Tribunal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS