Apartment Cos. Can't 'Gotcha' Insurers To Cover $54M Loss

By Kelcey Caulder (May 18, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge ruled Wednesday that HDI Global Specialty SE and National Union Fire Insurance don't have to pay $54 million in arbitration awards in a tenant dispute, saying that forcing the insurers to cover the awards would create a "'gotcha opportunity' for clever lawyers." U.S. District Court Judge Clay D. Land let the insurers off the hook for the payments after concluding that two apartment management companies didn't cooperate with their insurers during arbitration with two tenants, and that the managers breached their insurance contract by agreeing to arbitration without getting the insurers' say-so, according to the decision....

